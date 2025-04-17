ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.32.

COP opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $130.77. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

