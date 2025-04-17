Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.33% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $78,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of LYB opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

