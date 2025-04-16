Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,256,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the previous session’s volume of 276,168 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $5.87.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $971.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.
Institutional Trading of Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
