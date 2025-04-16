Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,256,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the previous session’s volume of 276,168 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $5.87.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $971.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Yalla Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yalla Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

