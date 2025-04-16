United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Stock Price Up 21.7% – Here’s Why

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 21.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 11,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 16,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

United Lithium Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds a portfolio of lithium projects includes the Bergby Lithium Project located in Sweden; the Kietyönmäki Lithium property situated in Finland; the Liberty Lithium Project located in South Dakota, USA; the Patriot Lithium Project situated in Gunnison County, Colorado, USA; and the Freedom Lithium Project located in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.

