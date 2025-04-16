The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $48,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $131.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

