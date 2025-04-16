SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,707 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 34,225 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 315,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 231,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,373,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

