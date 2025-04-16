iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 163,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 136,777 shares.The stock last traded at $42.86 and had previously closed at $42.50.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after purchasing an additional 737,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,933,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 402,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,972,000.

About iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

