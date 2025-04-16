Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.38 and its 200 day moving average is $288.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9854 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.