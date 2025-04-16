Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 183.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780,137 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after buying an additional 21,215,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,209,000 after buying an additional 11,074,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

