Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

