MSH Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 84,826 Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Old Second Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 77,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 81.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 52,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

