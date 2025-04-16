EAM Investors LLC Buys 56,429 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 205.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,429 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.47% of Turning Point Brands worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,817,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.