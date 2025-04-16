EAM Investors LLC Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 392,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Newell Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

NWL stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

