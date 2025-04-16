Constellation Brands (STZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2025 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $203.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $289.00 to $233.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $194.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $202.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $260.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2025 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $284.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $203.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $260.00.

3/14/2025 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2025 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $293.00 to $289.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2025 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

2/26/2025 – Constellation Brands was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.50. The company had a trading volume of 138,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $265.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

