Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of STAG Industrial worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 220,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

