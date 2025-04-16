B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Trading Up 4% – Time to Buy?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.68 and last traded at C$4.65. 2,042,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,875,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$49,880.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60.64. The trade was a 99.88 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Jerry Korpan sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total transaction of C$555,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,145 shares of company stock worth $2,191,177. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

