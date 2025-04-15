Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.26. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.2422 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

