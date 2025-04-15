Man Group Plc (EMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 32.8% increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Man Group Price Performance

Man Group stock opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 200.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 155.90 ($2.06) and a one year high of GBX 269.20 ($3.55).

Get Man Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Man Group news, insider Robyn Grew sold 299,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £629,785.80 ($830,413.77). Also, insider Dixit Joshi purchased 46,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £99,930.67 ($131,765.12). 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 247 ($3.26) to GBX 242 ($3.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Man Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.67 ($3.71).

Get Our Latest Report on Man Group

About Man Group

(Get Free Report)

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.