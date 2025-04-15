Operose Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $186.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.