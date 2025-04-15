Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 937.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

