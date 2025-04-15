LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,167 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,667,000 after acquiring an additional 71,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

