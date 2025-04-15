GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Holdings Lowered by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 1.02% of GAN worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GAN by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,244,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 424,678 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 954,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 201,712 shares during the period. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in GAN by 475.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 764,752 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

GAN stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.88.

GAN Company Profile

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

