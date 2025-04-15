Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $94.99 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.40% of Watts Water Technologies worth $94,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTS. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.28. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

