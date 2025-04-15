CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Short Interest Up 675.0% in March

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CMC Markets Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCMMF opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $2.59.
CMC Markets Company Profile
