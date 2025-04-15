CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Short Interest Up 675.0% in March

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCMMF opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

