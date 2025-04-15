Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 813.3% in March

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 813.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 30,980 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 3,913.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $242.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $43.54.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0541 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.