Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Brunswick worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,578,000 after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.0 %

BC opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $87.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Baird R W downgraded Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

