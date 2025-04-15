Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Balchem worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,047,000 after buying an additional 79,499 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Balchem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 204,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $164.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $137.69 and a 1-year high of $186.03.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.96 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. Analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

