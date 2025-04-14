Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on April 30th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $30.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.41 million, a P/E ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.49. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $66.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WGO. Benchmark reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In related news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $66,612.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

