LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

BA opened at $156.95 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.10.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

