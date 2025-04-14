Analysts Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT at $70.50

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bruker has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 2,324.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Bruker by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

