BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

BBB Foods Stock Performance

BBB Foods stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BBB Foods has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $35.22.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $784.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BBB Foods will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BBB Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in BBB Foods by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BBB Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,118,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,901,000 after purchasing an additional 170,811 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in BBB Foods by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About BBB Foods

(Get Free Report

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

