TT Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 85,035 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.4% of TT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.47 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.