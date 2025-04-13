Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,748,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,142.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 545,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,494,000 after buying an additional 501,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,115,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,375.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 265,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 259,122 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after acquiring an additional 205,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $131.65 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.39.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.