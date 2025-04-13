Crux Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

