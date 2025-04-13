LSV Asset Management Buys 10,081 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.78% of Mercantile Bank worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 95.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 119.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 99.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $625.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $150,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,709.60. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $382,695 over the last 90 days. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

