Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,335,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 243,776 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 798,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 180,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,079,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,072,000.

Shares of BTT opened at $20.68 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

