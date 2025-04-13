Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.26% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

