Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538,409 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after buying an additional 28,602,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,622,000 after buying an additional 17,759,913 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.