Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.19% of Gravity worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gravity by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gravity by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Gravity during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in Gravity during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $60.77 on Friday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $422.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

