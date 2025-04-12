Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 539,466 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539,466 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.50% of AerCap worth $94,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AerCap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,711,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 282,980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

AerCap Trading Up 1.8 %

AER opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.