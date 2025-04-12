Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNOM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $7.56 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

