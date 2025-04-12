Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR stock opened at $533.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $607.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.99.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

