J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182,342 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.51% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $87,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after acquiring an additional 64,380 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.1 %

JBHT stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $200.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.45.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.