Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on May 15th

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.52 million for the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 21.63%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

