Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 110.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,906 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Pan American Silver worth $30,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.