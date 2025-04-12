Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.