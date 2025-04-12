AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGCO. UBS Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AGCO’s payout ratio is -20.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

