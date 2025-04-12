Dwayne Frederick Giggs Acquires 1,400 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,631.02.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

CNQ opened at C$37.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$34.92 and a 52 week high of C$56.42. The stock has a market cap of C$79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

