Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Given New $9.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of CWK opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.26. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. Research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,463,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after buying an additional 756,966 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth about $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 322.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 301,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

