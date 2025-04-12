Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 0.7% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after buying an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after acquiring an additional 334,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

MSI opened at $421.61 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $430.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

